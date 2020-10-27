RFOptic Has Published Its Latest RFoF for 5G White Paper
The white paper explains why an optical solution using RF over Fiber is preferred over an RF solution for 5G applications
This white paper explains why an optical solution is needed for low power delivery of ultra-wide bandwidth signals to distant ports via manageable and low-cost media without sacrificing signal quality”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFOptic Ltd, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions, has published its latest white paper with the title “Why an optical solution using RF over Fiber is preferred over an RF solution, especially for 5G applications”. It explains why only optical analog distribution performs exceptionally well over substantial distances while maintaining unmatched SFDR and dynamic range, allowing signals with disparate levels with minimal interference.
— Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic and co-author of the white paper
To download the white paper, click here
In the 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks generations, when vendors of base stations tested their equipment, they created a mock deployment environment test range using hundreds of mobile devices connected with RF networks, RF switches, power dividers, attenuators, and amplifiers to a base station array. This setup is then used to check for interoperation, interference, crosstalk, handover, and more. Such RF-based distribution systems have become exceedingly more complex, consuming lots of power. Undesirable passive intermodulation (PIM) in coaxial cables carrying high RF power, as well as the effects of leakage, crosstalk, reflected signals, and insertion losses turn these test facilities into a maintenance nightmare. In many cases a secondary layer of RF leakage monitoring antenna network must be added to insure the conformant operation of the facility. These facilities became nearly unmanageable when they were upgraded to support 4G cellular testing.
As explained in the white paper, an alternative and highly effective approach consists of a solution comprised of RFOptic’s RFoF links and a managed optical switching. Such solutions are comprised of: 6GHz RFoF links with built-in switchable LNA, including an integrated digital attenuator, an optical and RF power sensor, SNMP/HTML remote management and performance features that make them especially suitable for 5G applications; 20GHz and 40GHz RFoF links with integrated pre and post amplifiers and management system.
“We wrote this white paper since we got many requests from customers and distributors to explain why an optical solution is superior to an RF solution. We want to show why a practical solution is needed for low power delivery of ultra-wide bandwidth signals to a massive number of distant ports over manageable and low-cost media without sacrificing signal quality”, explained Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic and co-author of the white paper.
Since the RF high frequency market is highly dynamic with the growing need to accelerate 5G deployment and intensify 6G testing, the deployment of optic is highly efficient for distribution networks that need to handle instantaneous bandwidths exceeding a few GHz and up to 40GHz. Only optical analog distribution performs exceptionally well over substantial distances while maintaining unmatched SFDR and dynamic range, allowing signals with disparate levels with minimal interference.
About RFOptic
RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions. For the last 10 years, its team of industry veterans has been developing, designing, and integrating superior quality technology for a wide range of RFoF and ODL solutions. The solutions are deployed in various industries, including broadcasting, aviation, automotive, and defense. RFOptic offers its customers and OEMs various off-the-shelf products, as well as custom-made solutions optimized for a wide range of RFoF products at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround. RFOptic makes it its mission to help its customers to turn innovation into real business by providing them with the highest quality, cutting edge RFoF solutions as well as customized solutions based on individual requests and objectives.
For more information about RFOptic, please visit www.rfoptic.com.
Media contact:
Ms. Debra De-Jong
E-mail: debra@rfoptic.com
Debra De-Jong
RFOptic
+1 9292371367
debra@rfoptic.com