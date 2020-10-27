We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Pace, Florida
We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company, opens a new agency in Pace, Florida, located in the Panhandle region.
JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opens a new agency in Pace, Florida, located in the Panhandle region.
We Insure Spicer Agency owner Darren Spicer has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry — 21 of them as owner of a captive agency.
“I’ve spent my entire property and casualty career referring good potential clients down the road to independent agents because the company either didn’t have a market for the risk or was simply priced too high for the customer,” explains Spicer about why he’s excited to join We Insure. “Now, I can write policies that I was never able to before.”
“The We Insure model is a home run with partners who’ve had their own agencies be-cause they understand the power of the network and back-end support that We Insure provides,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “We’re particularly partial to Darren’s story because he was referred by another We Insure franchise partner who also came from the captive side of the business. It’s a testament to the strength of our business model.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
