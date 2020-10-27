Women of Note: Max Lifchitz plays piano music by Women Composers from Europe and the Americas
Livestream featuring Max Lifchitz performing piano music by three generations of women composers from Europe and the Americas: Friday, October 30 @ 4 PM (EST).
a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday October 30, 2020, Max Lifchitz will perform arresting piano music by three generations of women composers hailing from Europe and the Americas.
— San Francisco Chronicle
The event will be streamed live from the intimate Scorca Hall of the National Opera Center (330 7th Ave at 29th St) in Manhattan. It will start at 4 PM and will end at approximately 5:30 PM.
It will be livestreamed through the National Opera Center YouTube Channel <https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ>;
This event was scheduled to take place March 16 marking Women History Month. Regrettably, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be re-scheduled.
The following works and composers will be featured:
BETH ANDERSON Belgian Tango
ELIZABETH BELL Piano Sonata No. 2
ANNE H. GOLDBERG Damla
DEBRA KAYE Visions
ALISON YUN-FEI JIANG As Birds Bring Forth the Sun
ZIBUOKLE MARTINAITYTE Flashes of Illumination
NAILAH NOMBEKO Alacrity
NILOUFAR NOURBAKHSH Fixed
MAUREEN REYES Clave Cubana
MARGA RICHTER Toccata
CAMILLE VAN LUNEN Boca do inferno
RAIN WORTHINGTON Always Almost
Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México’s National Symphony Orchestra, and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 40th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, and most other music streaming services.
The event is made possible in part with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs; a grant from the Women's Philharmonic Advocacy; and a Seed Money Grant from New York Women Composers, Inc.
