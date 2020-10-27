Women of Note: Max Lifchitz plays piano music by Women Composers from Europe and the Americas

Oct 30 composers in North South event

Oct 30 composers in North South event

Livestream featuring Max Lifchitz performing piano music by three generations of women composers from Europe and the Americas: Friday, October 30 @ 4 PM (EST).

a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist”
— San Francisco Chronicle
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday October 30, 2020, Max Lifchitz will perform arresting piano music by three generations of women composers hailing from Europe and the Americas.

The event will be streamed live from the intimate Scorca Hall of the National Opera Center (330 7th Ave at 29th St) in Manhattan. It will start at 4 PM and will end at approximately 5:30 PM.

It will be livestreamed through the National Opera Center YouTube Channel <https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ>;

This event was scheduled to take place March 16 marking Women History Month. Regrettably, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be re-scheduled.

The following works and composers will be featured:

BETH ANDERSON Belgian Tango
ELIZABETH BELL Piano Sonata No. 2
ANNE H. GOLDBERG Damla
DEBRA KAYE Visions
ALISON YUN-FEI JIANG As Birds Bring Forth the Sun
ZIBUOKLE MARTINAITYTE Flashes of Illumination
NAILAH NOMBEKO Alacrity
NILOUFAR NOURBAKHSH Fixed
MAUREEN REYES Clave Cubana
MARGA RICHTER Toccata
CAMILLE VAN LUNEN Boca do inferno
RAIN WORTHINGTON Always Almost

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México’s National Symphony Orchestra, and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 40th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, and most other music streaming services.

The event is made possible in part with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs; a grant from the Women's Philharmonic Advocacy; and a Seed Money Grant from New York Women Composers, Inc.

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
+1 518-852-6100
ns.concerts@att.net

American Women Composers performed by Max Lifchitz

You just read:

Women of Note: Max Lifchitz plays piano music by Women Composers from Europe and the Americas

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
+1 518-852-6100 "
Company/Organization
North/South Consonance, Inc
PO BOX 698 - Cathedral Station
New York, New York, 10025-0698
United States
+1 212-663-7566
Visit Newsroom
About

North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

North/South Consonance, Inc

More From This Author
Women of Note: Max Lifchitz plays piano music by Women Composers from Europe and the Americas
Premonitions of Spring Concert: February 23 @ 3 PM in New York City
Max Lifchitz plays Bach's mysterious Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue on February 10 at 8 PM in New York City
View All Stories From This Author