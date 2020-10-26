Concierge Auctions Announces Record-Breaking Pending Sale of Wellington, Florida Palm Beach Polo and Country Club Estate

An aerial view of La Charente, located in the Bridle Path subdivision. Expertly designed, 2930 Hurlingham Drive's living room boasts views of the courtyard. The gourmet kitchen features two islands, a stunning vaulted wood ceiling, and chandeliers. Classically landscaped courtyard and sculpture gardens, which feature a 14th century fountain. Landscaped grounds inspired by French design with a covered walkway that wraps around the backyard.

2930 Hurlingham Drive is Under Contract, achieving the highest sale price in 3+ years in the community of Bridle Path within Palm Beach Polo and Country Club.

Concierge Auctions exceeded my expectations. The power of their database is unmatched and brought a strong field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction, ultimately resulting in a strong price.” — Carlene Ziegler, seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 2930 Hurlingham Drive, located in the prestigious Bridle Path subdivision of Palm Beach Polo and Country Club in Wellington, Florida, is pending sale following an active auction with 6 registered bidders, in cooperation with listing agents Thomas Baldwin of Equestrian Sotheby's International Realty, and buyer’s agent of Engel & Völkers. When closed, the sale will mark the highest sale price in the coveted Bridle Path in the last 3+ years.

Previously offered for $11.99 million, the property sold No Reserve October 22nd via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

After over 7 years on the traditional market, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 5 weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 30,000+ website/page views, 1,435 prospects, 64 open house visitors, and 17 showings by interested buyers.

“Concierge Auctions exceeded my expectations. The power of their database is unmatched and brought a strong field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction, ultimately resulting in a strong price. After several years on the market, Concierge found our buyer within only 37 days,” stated seller, Carlene Ziegler.

A French-inspired estate designed by Laszlo Wagner of the Landfall Group, the sweeping property combines all the beauty of an historic French chateau with an open, modern floor plan, nestled in the equestrian capital of the world.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of this auction for our client, and truly impressed with the remarkable speed in which Concierge Auctions was able to bring a field of competitive bidders to achieve a record-breaking sale for this area,” stated Thomas Baldwin, listing agent. “I’m already looking forward to recommending the firm to future clients who hope to achieve the same results.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 2930 Hurlingham Drive will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Miss out on this opportunity? Boasting its own regulation polo field and clubhouse, 120 Montecito Ranch Lane in the Montecito Area, California is headed to the auction block next month. Owned by Hotelier Patrick Nesbitt, who founded and is head of Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner and operator of Embassy Suites by Hilton hotels, the grand Mediterranean-style mansion, featured in a Britney Spears music video, boasts 43,000± square feet of luxury living, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and robust amenities including main and guest houses, 5,000-bottle hidden wine cellar with attached tasting room, and massive infinity-edge swimming pool.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.