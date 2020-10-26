Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,423 in the last 365 days.

Unallocated Antlerless Deer Permits Available

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits in September and says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 29-November 1 season and the regular December 5-13 season. 

The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery. 

These permits can be purchased for $10 on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, on a first come, first served basis.

Here are the Wildlife Management Units with the number of muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of October 20:   A-348, F1-214, F2-272, K-1,372, and N-931.

A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit.

For Immediate Release:  October 21, 2020

Media Contacts:  Nick Fortin 802-793-8777; Adam Miller 802-777-2852; Mark Scott 802-777-4217

 

You just read:

Unallocated Antlerless Deer Permits Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.