MEDIA ADVISORY - Appsian Security, the Global ERP Data Security Solutions leader to Attend HR Technology Conference 2020

Appsian will be attending the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® 2020 to Help Organizations Address Spikes in HR-Related Cybercrime

DALLAS, TX, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: The HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. Appsian to showcase their security platform as a sponsor to bring awareness to the rising of cyber security breaches and threats with the HR systems.

WHO: Appsian is the global leader of ERP data security and compliance solutions, specifically designed for on-premise Oracle and SAP applications (PeopleSoft, EBS, ECC & S/4HANA.) Using the Appsian Security Platform, ERP customers can equip their legacy applications to combat the most sophisticated security and compliance risks facing business data today, including: phishing, hacking, insider threats, remote user access, data privacy regulations and more.

WHEN: October 27th -October 30th



WHERE: Virtual - https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/



WHY: According to a 2019 IDC survey, 64% of IT decision makers have reported a breach in their Oracle and/or SAP ERP systems in the past 24 months. This was an alarming statistic in 2019, made more alarming, as 2020 saw a dramatic spike in ERP data breaches. Largely attributed to the rapid expansion of remote and mobile access required by COVID-19 business operations. External and internal bad actors alike saw an opportunity to exploit security and compliance gaps in legacy, on-premise ERP applications that were not originally designed to combat data risks.

Therefore Appsian is the essential security and compliance solution for Oracle and SAP ERP customers, providing a comprehensive platform that is specifically designed to retrofit existing oversight features by enhancing access controls and data usage monitoring. All at an extremely granular level.

HOW: For interviews or more information, please contact Scott Lavery at scott.lavery@appsian.com

For more information, please visit. www.appsian.com