Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,421 in the last 365 days.

Agriculture Fund through Wyoming Business Council

Governor Gordon has allocated remaining federal CARES Act funding to help Wyoming businesses and nonprofits with ongoing COVID-19 related losses and expenses!

The Agriculture Fund opens for applications on Nov. 2 and closes Nov. 18, 2020. The fund is available for farmers and ranchers who have lost revenue due to public health orders or incurred COVID-19 related expenses.  There is $90 million available with up to $250,000 per applicant.

The Business Council will hold informational webinars for interested applicants on Oct. 28, 29 and 30, and Nov. 2. Get more details on the fund and register for webinars TODAY at wyobizrelief.org!

You just read:

Agriculture Fund through Wyoming Business Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.