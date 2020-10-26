Agriculture Fund through Wyoming Business Council

Governor Gordon has allocated remaining federal CARES Act funding to help Wyoming businesses and nonprofits with ongoing COVID-19 related losses and expenses!

The Agriculture Fund opens for applications on Nov. 2 and closes Nov. 18, 2020. The fund is available for farmers and ranchers who have lost revenue due to public health orders or incurred COVID-19 related expenses. There is $90 million available with up to $250,000 per applicant.

The Business Council will hold informational webinars for interested applicants on Oct. 28, 29 and 30, and Nov. 2. Get more details on the fund and register for webinars TODAY at wyobizrelief.org!