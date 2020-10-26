Unallocated Antlerless Deer Permits Available

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits in September and says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 29-November 1 season and the regular December 5-13 season.

The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery.

These permits can be purchased for $10 on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, on a first come, first served basis.

Here are the Wildlife Management Units with the number of muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of October 20: A-348, F1-214, F2-272, K-1,372, and N-931.

A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit.

Media Contacts: Nick Fortin 802-793-8777; Adam Miller 802-777-2852; Mark Scott 802-777-4217