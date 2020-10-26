Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,397 in the last 365 days.

Benton County Man Indicted in Connection with Girlfriend’s Suicide

BIG SANDY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Benton County man following his girlfriend’s suicide.

On November 26, 2019, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Special Agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Melanie Herndon.  Herndon was found deceased inside her residence in the 4700 block of Point Mason Road in Big Sandy. 

Investigators were first alerted to Herndon’s death by a call from her boyfriend’s father who lives in Los Angeles, California.  Jimmy Beck Jr. told his father that Herndon had committed suicide that morning.  He then flew to California and relayed the story to his father, who called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.  Jimmy Beck Jr. has never contacted authorities to personally report the incident or give an account of what he witnessed. An autopsy determined Herndon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On October 19th, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jimmy Beck Jr. (DOB: 1/5/75) with one count of Failure to Report a Death Under Suspicious, Unusual or Unnatural Circumstances and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence.  Today, Jimmy Beck Jr. returned to Benton County from California, was arrested, and booked into the Benton County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Benton County Man Indicted in Connection with Girlfriend’s Suicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.