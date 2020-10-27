MovieMaker magazine names Vancouver Film School one of North America’s Best Film Schools
Renowned industry publication highlights VFS’s outstanding animation training and alumni work on some of the biggest recent box office blockbusters
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by MovieMaker as one of North America’s top film schools and, in particular, for the unmatched quality of our immersive animation curriculum,”VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:
— VFS Managing Director, Jon Bell
MovieMaker evaluated the best traditional directing, screenwriting, and cinematography programs, as well as craftsmanship, curation, and emerging media.
The magazine selected VFS for its outstanding immersive animation training.
MovieMaker also highlighted what film schools in the U.S. and Canada are doing to train future creatives remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(VANCOUVER, B.C.) October 26, 2020 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce that magazine MovieMaker has named VFS one of the Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada 2020.
The magazine curated its list by evaluating “the best traditional directing, screenwriting, and cinematography programs, as well as lesser-known tracks focused on craftsmanship, curation, and emerging media, to help aspiring moviemakers be ready for anything — and to keep creating no matter what comes next.”
VFS was lauded for its world-renowned one-year programs in Classical Animation, Animation Concept Art, and 3D Animation & Visual Effects, and for VFS alumni having worked on recent blockbuster titles including Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.
MovieMaker also stated that, in this time of pandemic, “films and movies have become, more than ever, a vital source of distraction and inspiration for millions of people across the globe,” and highlighted how North America’s top film institutions have had to pivot away from in-person instruction to follow new health and safety regulations.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by MovieMaker as one of North America’s top film schools and, in particular, for the unmatched quality of our immersive animation curriculum,” said VFS Managing Director Jon Bell. “With its new online and on-site hybrid education model, VFS is strategically positioned to get students started in the entertainment arts faster than anywhere else and channel their talent into successful, inspirational careers – even in this time of pandemic.”
For more information about Vancouver Film School, visit vfs.edu
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
About MovieMaker
MovieMaker is for anyone who loves moviemaking. It is focused on the art and craft of movies and cinematic TV. Our core readers make movies, buy tickets, and vote for awards. They are decision-makers who look to us for inspiration, community and actionable information. We offer profiles, advice, insider tips and product reviews that they use to make smart, informed decisions about what they watch — and what they create. MovieMaker is based in Hollywood. It is published by Deirdre McCarrick and edited by Tim Molloy, a married couple who are also in love with movies. It was founded by Timothy Rhys in Seattle, Wash., in 1993. He continues to work on MovieMaker Production Services, which helps moviemakers stretch their budgets further than they ever imagined possible.
For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:
Evan Biswanger Creative Director & Head of Marketing Vancouver Film School e: ebiswanger@vfs.com w: vfs.edu
VFS on social media:
YouTube: youtube.com/VancouverFilmSchool
Facebook: http://facebook.com/vancouverfilmschool
Twitter: twitter.com/
VFS Instagram: instagram.com/vancouverfilmschool
Max Harvey
Vancouver Film School
+1 778-985-7463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn