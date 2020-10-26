Maryland Natural Resources Police Academy Graduates 27 New Officers

October 26, 2020

Governor Hogan Addresses 62nd Basic Class; Force at Near-Record 268

Photo by Stephen Badger/Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is proud to welcome 27 new officers to our agency. In front of supporting family, friends, and officers, the former recruits raised their right hand and took an oath to protect Maryland’s citizens and natural resources.

Governor Larry Hogan was on hand at Sandy Point State Park, with the ceremony held outside for the first time ever due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“In a state as rich in natural resources as ours, the career today’s graduates are embarking on is absolutely vital,” said Governor Hogan. “You will be asked to put yourselves in danger to protect our citizens. You may not always be appreciated and sometimes you may be unfairly criticized. But today, I want each and every one of you to know that you will always have the full support of your governor, who will have your back and who will be an advocate fighting for you each and every day.”

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and Superintendent Colonel G. Adrian Baker also took part in Saturday’s ceremony. Speaker Pro Tempore Sheree Sample-Hughes and Assistant Secretary Phil Hager were also in attendance.

“NRP has a very unique and diverse mission,” Sec. Riccio said. “Originating in 1868, NRP is one of the oldest enforcement agencies and is the lead for maritime homeland security, boating, and protecting natural resources across our state.”

The graduation was the culmination of nine months of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 27 candidates adapted to remote learning with quarantines and field training in small groups. With the addition of this class, NRP will have 269 officers—a near-record high.

“Our agency is delighted to have this new addition of officers. Throughout my visits to the academy, I was able to witness this group of men and women persevere while dealing with the drawbacks of COVID-19. They deserve a lot of credit for how they adapted,” Col. Baker said.

The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and will complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers.

The 27 new officers are:

Officer McKenzie N Beauchamp of Pocomoke City, Maryland

Officer David T Deems of Street, Maryland

Officer Devin R Dieter of Trappe, Maryland

Officer Charles W Faith of Clear Spring, Maryland

Officer Michael R. Goodison of Crownsville, Maryland

Officer Errick A. Goodman of Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Officer Connor A. Heavener of Frederick, Maryland

Officer Allison M. Higgs of St. Leonard, Maryland

Officer Jeffrey C. Holbrook of Millersville, Maryland

Officer Billy G. Jackson of Salisbury, Maryland

Officer Riley P. Lazich of Clear Spring, Maryland

Officer Albert D. H. Leavell of Annapolis, Maryland

Officer Collin T. Marney of Marriottsville, Maryland

Officer Travis A. Moats of Boonsboro, Maryland

Officer Kylee R. Moore of Palm Bay, Florida

Officer Morgan E. Morris of Hagerstown, Maryland

Officer Robert L. Offenbacker of Greensboro, Maryland

Officer Vernon L. Owens of Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Officer Brennen T. Przywieczerski of Hagerstown, Maryland

Officer William A. Ruffner of Ocean Slide, California

Officer Brendan A. Ryan of Ocean City, Maryland

Officer Sinjin G. Shoop of Williamsport, Maryland

Officer Brett L. Simon of Keyser, West Virginia

Officer Nina A. Tomaselli of Berlin, Maryland

Officer Timothy D. Ward of Delmar, Maryland

Officer Charles A. Wheatley of Worton, Maryland

Officer Tanner L. Williams of Crofton, Maryland