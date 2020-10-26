Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

Agencies Encourage COVID-19 Testing

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), announced a substantial list of community testing sites this week. Testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.

“Testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of the virus and respond to potential outbreaks,” said Governor Carney. “Whether or not you have symptoms, we encourage you to get tested for COVID-19 at a site near you, and to continue to follow basic health precautions so we can slow the spread. Keep wearing your masks in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance and avoid gatherings with those outside of your household. Stay home if you’re sick.”

DEMA has coordinated 15 community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

“Testing continues to be critical to us slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “We are grateful to our community partners for engaging in thoughtful conversations around the need for testing and providing feedback on the accessibility of locations.”

“Since May, we have tested over 300,000 people through community sites,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “With the use of both pop-up and static sites, we continue to refine our testing plan. New trailers were recently added to ensure that there is convenient testing for those who need it, when they need it.”

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodlawn Library (2020 W 9th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805)

Monday, October 26 from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Thomas McKean High School (301 McKennans Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19808)

Tuesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Pulaski School (1300 Cedar Street, Wilmington, DE 19805)

Tuesday, October 27 from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary (801 W. 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802)

Wednesday, October 28 from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Brandywine High School (1400 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803)

Thursday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Hudson SSC (501 Ogletown Road, Newark, DE 19711)

Friday, October 30 from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Wilmington University Brandywine Campus (10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803)

Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Claymont Elementary (3401 Green Street, Claymont, DE 19703)

Saturday, October 31 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: People’s Settlement Association (408 East 8th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (229 E Commerce Street, Smyrna, DE 19977)

Tuesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mt. Enon Baptist Church (600 N Church Street, Milford, DE 19963)

Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: New Beginnings AME (99 Jackson Street, Frederica, DE 19946)

Thursday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave, Greenwood, DE 19950)

Friday, October 30 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Harrington Casino (18500 S Dupont Hwy, Harrington, DE 19952)

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville, DE 19975)

Tuesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delmar Town Hall (12 E State Street, Delmar, MD 21875)

Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971)

Thursday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Technical Community College, Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947)

Friday, October 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: La Red (300 High Street, Seaford, DE 19973)

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

