California Supreme Court Approves Charter for Bar Exam Commission

The Supreme Court of California on Monday approved a charter for the commission that will study the future of the Bar Exam, allowing the State Bar to begin recruitment for the group in November.

The Joint Supreme Court/State Bar Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Exam will develop recommendations “concerning whether and what changes to make to the California Bar Exam, and whether to adopt alternative or additional testing or tools to ensure minimum competence to practice law,” according to the charter.

The commission will also consider whether the Bar Exam, or any of its parts, should be administered online and/or in-person, after the first online Bar Exam was held in October as a result of the COVID-19 health pandemic.

The commission membership will include:

The State Bar will collect nominations in November and submit them to the California Supreme Court, which expects to make the appointments by end of year.