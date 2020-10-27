Software & Electronics Design Company Orthogone Technologies Reveals New Brand Identity, Sets 25% Growth Target for 2021

Orthogone New Brand identity

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthogone Technologies is proud to unveil its new brand identity as a leading provider of intellectual property, software design, and electronics development for cutting-edge products. The redesigned website and logo are part of a strategic growth initiative that will allow the organization to better serve existing partners and customers, and develop new markets in the United States.

“In spite of COVID-19, the company has generated 15% growth this year, thanks to recurring customers,” said Luc Leblanc, President, Orthogone. “Several new complex mandates in software product development and the company's intellectual property portfolio have also contributed to this growth. We’re targeting 25% for next year with the development of international markets and a new product release in the beginning of next year.”

Developers of the seemingly impossible, the company’s new slogan, places emphasis on Orthogone's team of experts in software development, systems engineering, electronics engineering, and technology innovation. Customers value the unique set of capabilities, know-how and skills that Orthogone brings to a wide variety of projects, and the team’s passion for digital transformation. The new slogan represents the values, strengths, and goals of Orthogone.

New visual imagery, based on the guiding style of the logo, embodies advanced technology, innovation and creativity. The new branding effectively represents the value and benefits of partnering with Orthogone for expertise developing products in complex, demanding markets like telecommunication infrastructure, aerospace & defense, data center, automotive, and healthcare. "Our strategic growth initiative allows us to focus on our core businesses of custom engineering services, turnkey product development and FPGA / ASIC development and customization," said Alexandre Raymond, CTO, Orthogone.

Orthogone's website, company logo, and graphic communications have all been redesigned to optimize the customer experience, with easy-to-navigate pages and updated, streamlined messages on the website. The company’s services, expertise, industries served, and main products offered are featured on the redesigned website, along with informative case studies and client testimonials. "We have considerably developed our expertise and our activities in recent years. The relaunch of our brand represents this transformation and reflects our position as an innovative leader in the industry," explained Leblanc.

ABOUT ORTHOGONE TECHNOLOGIES

Orthogone Technologies solves tough engineering challenges by providing turnkey electronics product development and design services including software development, FPGA / ASIC design and verification, and hardware design.

The company also licenses intellectual property for FPGA, ASIC, or ASSP designs in latency-critical ethernet applications. Based in Montreal, Canada, Orthogone serves worldwide customers in a range of industries including healthcare, automotive, telecommunications and data centers, aerospace and defense, and security and surveillance. For more information, visit orthogone.com.