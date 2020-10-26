Downers Grove Ford Dealer Helps Buyers Purchase a Vehicle 100% Online
Packey Webb Ford, an automotive dealership serving Downers Grove, Illinois.DOWNERS GROVE, IL, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downers Grove Ford Dealer Helps Buyers Purchase a Vehicle 100% Online
Packey Webb Ford, an automotive dealership serving Downers Grove, Illinois and the surrounding areas, showcased several online tools that allow drivers to easily shop for and buy their next vehicle completely online.
The Click to Buy feature from the Ford Dealership allows buyers to easily shop for their next vehicle on their own schedule, get pre-approved for financing, find specials, discover their trade-in value, buy a vehicle, and have it delivered - 100% online.
Online Shopping & Financing
With an expansive online inventory of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs, car buyers can easily locate the right vehicle on the Packey Webb Ford website. Here they can also find the best prices, lease deals, and more financing options using the most current ford incentives. Buyers can get pre-approved from the Packey Webb bank lenders on a secure online credit application.
Value a Trade Online
For those interested in trading in their current vehicle with the dealership to save on a new purchase, Packey Webb offers an online Trade-in tool. This helps customers get the most for their trade.
Buy a Car Online & Have it Delivered
To complete their remote suite of car-buying services, Packey Webb Ford allows customers to buy the vehicle of their choice online and have it delivered to their driveway. After completing the initial steps, buyers can use Click to Buy on the dealer’s website.
Packey Webb Ford is also following the latest recommended safety measures to allow buyers to come into the dealership and talk to a sales expert about their purchase.
One customer shared their experience buying a vehicle in the following Google review, “Our car-buying experience at Packey Webb was great from start to finish! We had a great sales rep (Ernie Mateo) who was everything you would want in a sales guy. He was very friendly and helpful without being pushy. The whole buying process went smoothly and quickly. Everyone we interacted with was very knowledgeable and professional. We are thrilled with our new car and would recommend Packey Webb to anyone looking to buy a car!
About Packey Webb Ford
Packey Webb Ford is a family-owned dealership that has provided award-winning service and an outstanding selection of vehicles to the Downers Grove area since 1962. Drivers from Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Lisle, Naperville, and the entire area around Downers Grove have chosen this dealership thanks to their vast selection of Ford trucks and cars, quality automotive service, and excellent financing incentives. The dealership offers new storage areas that allow them to stock over 600 new and used vehicles on-site, providing more options for buyers and ensuring their experienced managers and sales staff can locate any desired vehicle. Their newer dealership location is one of the most technologically advanced automobile facilities in Chicago and they continue to innovate with advanced online tools for customers. Packey Webb Ford’s Click to Buy feature is especially convenient as more drivers are choosing to shop remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact Packey Webb Ford
To browse these online tools or to speak to a Packey Webb sales expert about purchasing a vehicle remotely, visit the dealership’s website or contact them directly.
Maggie Webb
Packey Webb Ford
+1 866-496-6602
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter