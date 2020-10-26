Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
"Mask Up" Campaign to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Over the next five weeks, The RealReal and New York State will launch themed mask drops every Monday. Each week's theme is inspired by one of New York's core values: tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving. Participating brands and designers include 3.1 Phillip Lim, 4SDESIGNS, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Chromat, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, KES, Mara Hoffman, Mi Jong Lee, Michael Kors, Nili Lotan, Noah, Prabal Gurung, Public School, Rag & Bone, Romeo Hunte, Ryan Roche, Sandy Liang, Studio 189, Tanya Taylor, Thom Browne, Victor Glemaud and Zero + Maria Cornejo.

