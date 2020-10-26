Dania Beach Auction House Shares Guide to Caring for Classic Artwork
Joshua Kodner, an appraisal and auction house serving Florida and international markets, offered several tips to art collectors on caring for classic paintings and other artwork.
Getting a classic painting is a dream for many. When collectors bring a piece of classic artwork into their home, there are several things the auction house suggested they do to care for the piece, keeping it in good condition and maintaining the value.
1) Store it in a Secure Area Protected from the Elements
Joshua Kodner expressed the importance of location for antique paintings, prints, or photographs. Collectors were encouraged to store a new purchase in a secure area that will not be damp, exposed to direct sunlight, or above a fire or radiator. These elements are known to cause materials to wear down over time.
Works of art based on paper, like drawings, prints, and watercolor work, could face an issue with the paper itself. The more acidic the paper, the more likely the artwork is to get discolored or deteriorate. The auction house urged collectors to ensure they store these items in acid-free materials to slow this process.
2) Frame and Mount the Painting Properly
The auction house also explained that the painting should lean away from the wall to allow air to circulate around it. They suggested hanging a heavy painting with a pair of hooks on each side, with a wire running free to an upper pair to ensure support should one hook break or give way. Those that are not experienced in framing and mounting paintings properly are encouraged to see an expert, especially if the piece is extremely rare or valuable. Joshua Kodner shared a few tips for framing a piece to keep it in good condition included:
● Keeping oil paintings in a frame deep enough to hold the painting on its stretcher
● Line the painting with velvet ribbon or foam rubber strips to protect the edges
3) Work with a Professional Restorer
Those making conservation efforts with their artwork were reminded to work with a professional. Joshua Kodner noted that this should be done the moment any flaking on an oil painting occurs. Restorers may need to perform the tricky task of removing the varnished surface and renewing it without dissolving the paint layers below it.
About Joshua Kodner
Joshua Kodner is an appraisal and auction house based in Dania Beach. They specialize in unique art properties, gems, jewelry, and antiques. They host large gallery auctions with opportunities to participate from anywhere around the globe and buy carefully curated artwork. Joshua Kodner also provides expert appraisals to help sellers understand the value of their items. Not only does the auction house help collectors buy classic paintings, but they also help them discover the proper way to care for them and provide resources for framing, mounting, and restoring artwork.
