SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of CXO, BSTC, CIT, and EIDX Mergers

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Concho Resources’ agreement to be acquired by ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the agreement Concho Resources’ shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips’ common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-concho-resources-inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ GM: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics Technologies’ agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc. Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics Technologies’ shareholders will receive $88.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-biospecifics-technologies-corp.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CIT Group’s agreement to be acquired by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CIT Group’s shareholders will receive 0.0620 of a share of First Citizens Bancshares’ common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cit-group-inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EIDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Eidos’ agreement to be acquired by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Eidos’ shareholders will receive 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-eidos-therapeutics-inc.

