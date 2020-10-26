National Experts in Cancer Payment Reform Come Together at 11th Annual Community Oncology Alliance Payer Exchange Summit
Virtual Meeting Brings Together Leaders in Oncology Payment Reform to Share Innovations, Collaborate on Solutions, and Shape the Future of Cancer Care
The Payer Exchange Summit series gives us a timely, detailed look at how payers and providers are working together to achieve quality, high-value cancer care.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does the future hold for oncology payment reform? Are existing reform efforts succeeding? How do employers see their role in reducing cancer care costs? These issues and more will be discussed this week at the 11th annual Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform, taking place virtually this year from October 27-28.
— Bo Gamble, COA
The Payer Exchange Summit series is a unique gathering that brings together the different perspectives of community oncology stakeholders to discuss efforts that are advancing oncology payment reform, increasing value, and improving the patient experience in the United States’ cancer care system.
“2020 has been a year of great change and upheaval within the cancer care community, not least because of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). Many plans and proposals for payment reform have slowed or stalled, while others have forged ahead and seen great success. The Payer Exchange Summit series gives us a timely, detailed look at how payers and providers are working together to achieve quality, high-value cancer care,” said Bo Gamble, COA’s director of strategic practice initiatives.
With at least 35 different oncology payment reform efforts underway across the United States, it is more important than ever for stakeholders to coordinate and collaborate. The Payer Exchange Summit aims to facilitate that, bringing together nearly every oncology-focused project and practice in the country. Speakers and attendees include leading cancer care providers, insurers, national and regional employers, employer health groups, policy makers, and industry leaders.
The agenda for the 2020 Payer Exchange Summit includes the current state of payment reform models; employer perspectives and participation in payment reform; the impact of COVID-19 on the cancer system; overcoming pharmacy benefit manager challenges; updates on COA’s next generation, universal payment model the Oncology Care Model 2.0; and more.
The invitation-only nature, structure, and small scale of the COA Payer Exchange Summit seeks to enable networking and idea exchanges. Attendees get to make connections that enable pilot projects and spark inspiration to craft viable, truly patient-centric solutions to pressing cancer system needs. Since the first Payer Exchange Summit in 2014, numerous oncology payment reform initiatives first discussed at the Summits have become a reality in both the Medicare and private sectors, as well as in markets across the country.
Learn more and request an invitation to the COA Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform at https://www.payerexchangesummit.com/.
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that cancer patients receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
Nicolas Ferreyros
Community Oncology Alliance
+1 2027298147
email us here