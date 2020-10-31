Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on Historic Rolex ‘Pepsi’ and the Value of Rolex Service & Repair
The history of Rolex is a gift that keeps giving.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in Rolex watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the historic Rolex ‘Pepsi’ or GMT-Master II. The historic watch has a bi-color face of red and blue and has proved immensely popular with fans of the brand. Originally launched in 1955, the watch has built is reputation as the world expanded into air travel. Many Rolex watch owners are passionate about the brand. They often own a historic watch and need service and repair, or they inherit a watch and want a service upgrade to keep it in tiptop condition.
— Ron Gordon
“The history of Rolex is a gift that keeps giving,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “The so-called Rolex ‘Pepsi’ is a beautiful watch, and they have reissued it at different points in their history. So, in fact, it’s not just one Rolex, it’s a multifaceted stroll through history, including the history of air travel. Interested persons can read our blog to learn more, and if they are lucky enough to won a Rolex ‘Pepsi’ or other type of Rolex, we urge them to bring it into our New York City watch repair shop for inspection and servicing. ”Rolex Watch Repair - New York, NY
To read the new blog post, visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2020/10/rolex-pepsi/. That post explains the historic details of the watch. For example, it was introduced in 1955 just as air travel was beginning to take over and the original colors were a gray and a red; thus that watch became nicknamed, ‘Coke.’ Shortly, thereafter, the colors were changed to blue and red and that watch was nicknamed, ‘Rolex Pepsi.” And, throughout, there was a strong connection to air travel including the now defunct Pan Am airline, which was the original international air carrier for the United States.
Persons who own any type of Rolex are urged to visit the Rolex repair page at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/rolex-repair/. That page explains the basics of Rolex repair and servicing as done by Ron Gordon. Any person who is lucky enough to own a Rolex is encouraged to call the shop and reach out for service and repairs. There is no greater tragedy than a Rolex that sits in a drawer because it is not in tiptop condition.
ROLEX REPAIR IN NEW YORK CITY
Here is background on this release. Rolex is one of the most popular brands among watch lovers. One of the reasons is that the watches have an incredible history. History buffs love the inside story on this-or-that Rolex. Second, however, Rolex watches are incredible timepieces and their engineering allows them to be used for many applications, not just international air travel. Thus some New Yorkers have a watch they can put on their wrist not just to look great but to remind them of their next vacation by air to Europe, Africa, or China. Anyone who owns a Rolex should reach out for a full Rolex service and repair right here in New York City. With a convenient Midtown location, Ron Gordon Watch Repair makes it easy to drop off and pick up one’s Rolex and wear history right on their wrist.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
