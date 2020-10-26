Government Marketing University Announces Speakers for 2020 Virtual GAIN Conference

Google Evangelist and Former USAID Chief Innovation Officer Alexis Bonnell to Deliver Innovation Keynote

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Marketing University (GMarkU) announced speakers and sponsors for the 2020 GAIN Conference, the premier virtual government marketing conference that connects the best and brightest minds in the government marketing community.

GMarkU has reimagined the fifth annual event to promote learning, networking and collaboration in a virtual space while remaining conducive to remote work. The modular format will feature four two-hour segments on November 10, 12, 17 and 19.

“State, Local and Federal Government have embraced flexibility in the workplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic and marketers are tasked with staying agile and adaptable in the face of disruption as they guide their organizations to discover new possibilities in the changing landscape,” said Lou Anne Brossman, GMarkU CEO & Founder and government marketing expert. “GAIN 2020 promises to deliver a holistic scope of government marketing across all fields to help marketers from both industry and government find clarity from the clutter and empower them through learning and collaborative opportunities that will reinvigorate their marketing plans for 2021 and beyond.”

Each day, speakers will host sessions, provide commentary and present workshops dedicated to a specific GMarkU tenet, inspiring government marketers to: Grow, Accelerate, Innovate and Network.

Attendees (dubbed “GAINERs”) will also have access to a “private” VIP LinkedIn group to facilitate ongoing dialogue with like-minded individuals and foster innovative practices that will help advance government marketers’ mission-based pursuits.

GAIN 2020 attendees will have direct access to insight, tips, and advice from industry experts who embrace change to identify opportunities in every crisis. The event lineup also features commercial, federal, state, and local thought leaders who drive pertinent government marketing strategies.

GAIN 2020 Keynote Speakers:

Alexis Bonnell, Emerging Technology Evangelist, Google and Former Chief Innovation Officer, USAID, will detail the lessons she’s learned about selling innovation through storytelling and share her expertise on how to create a marketing culture that sustains the long term growth of government marketers’ products and solutions within the public sector.

Adam Vasquez, Market Inventor & Author of Toothfish, will provide an overview and use cases of the new marketing model called “Market Invention,” with real-life government case studies. He will also guide GAINERs on how to climb the ranks to become market leaders and shift the market to their favor.

Tom Deierlein, Co-Founder & CEO, ThunderCat Technology and Industry Influencer, will share insights on how the skills garnered from his combat experience, such as clear communication, SMART Goals and matching the solution to the problem, prepared him for his career in marketing, advertising research and B2G sales.

Emily Harman, Founder of the Onward Movement, Former Senior Executive Service and Director of the Department of the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs, will explore what matters most to government buyers and how government marketers can build professional and personal networks to promote authentic human engagement that will drive successful, impactful marketing campaigns.

GAIN 2020 Speakers Include:

Government Speakers:

Adriane Burton, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

Bobby Duffy, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board

Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of the Air Force

Mark Krzysko, Principal Deputy Director, Acquisition Policy and Analytics; Enterprise Data, United States Department of Defense

Sam Navarro, Director, Customer Engagement Division (CED), Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner for IT Category, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

Industry Speakers:

Rebecca Chalson, Personal Branding Expert, CreateYourPotential.com

Brian Chidester, Principal Industry Strategist, Public Sector, OpenText

Mika Cross, Workplace Transformation Strategist, Vice President of Employer Engagement and Strategic Initiatives, FlexJobs

Honey Elias, Former leader within the Office of the Director for National Intelligence, Senior Vice President, Solutions, Decipher Technology Studios

Jarell Grady, Sr. Field Marketing Manager, Salesforce

Kimberly Hancher, GMarkU Ambassador, Remote Workforce and Technology Consultant, and former CIO EEOC

Christina Morrison, Federal Solutions Director, Proofpoint

Oliver Nutt, Vice President, Marketing, General Dynamics Information Technology

Josie Smoot, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IronBow

Milo Speranzo, Director, Public Sector Marketing, Dell Technologies

Molly Tomevi, Director, Marketing, Carahsoft

These informative and interactive sessions will provide compelling content for government marketers and best practices for organizations and teams of all sizes as they reinvent their strategies and navigate the future of government marketing in a remote world. For more information or to register, visit: TheGAINConference.com

GAIN 2020 Sponsors:

Premier Sponsor:

DELL Technologies.

PhD Sponsors:

Government Executive Media Group

Carahsoft

FCW

memoryBlue

GMarkU Strategic Partners:

Cvent

Federal News Network

GovEvents

Market Connections

ON24

Sage Communications

About Government Marketing University:

Government Marketing University is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.