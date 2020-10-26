McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Westerly

Office Activity Update - October 11, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Lisa Konicki of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce visited small businesses in Westerly as part of the Lt. Governor's statewide Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour. The tour took place during Westerly's "Sunday Funday" event which closes down a section of High Street from 12 PM - 8 PM to allow easy outdoor shopping.

The Lt. Governor made over a dozen stops to encourage small business owners to apply for the Restore RI grant program. He also provided business owners hundreds of donated face masks for their employees and customers.

Lt. Governor McKee launched the small business tour in response to recent news that nearly $40M in funding is still available to small business owners through the Restore RI Grant Program.