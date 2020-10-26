Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Pawtucket

Office Activity Update - October 22, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Mayor Don Grebien visited small businesses in Pawtucket as part of the Lt. Governor's statewide Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour. They visited Freeway Laundry 4, Tacontento Restaurant, Polonia Market, Eat in Cube and Palenola.

The goal of the tour is to encourage small business owners to apply for the Restore RI Grant Program. The Lt. Governor is also seeking feedback on the program from business owners who qualified for grants and those who did not. Lt. Governor McKee launched the tour in response to recent news that nearly $40M in funding is still available to small business owners through the Restore RI Grant Program.

