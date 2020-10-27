BetterPT and PromptEMR Announce Enhanced Telehealth Services and Scheduling Integration for Outpatient Physical Therapy

BetterPT - We are building the epicenter for healthcare Seamlessly integrated and easy to use. Prompt is built to transform your practice.

Bidirectional integration provides greater efficiency for the clinic staff and better customer experience for patients when scheduling appointments.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterPT™, a technology company committed to facilitating and improving patient access and experience with healthcare services, has enhanced its telehealth platform capabilities with PromptEMR, a fully integrated enterprise solution to manage outpatient PT clinics, by including a bidirectional integration that allows clinics to manage inbound and outbound patient requests with fewer steps and greater ease.

BetterPT and PromptEMR are uniquely positioned to deliver the technology and services that enable therapy providers to maintain continuity of care for patients from the safety and comfort of their homes or offices. The comprehensive single solution allows PT clinics to improve their efficiency and grow profitability by optimizing operational workflows. In addition, it enables clinics to secure qualified patient appointments and provide a seamless and enhanced patient experience.

BetterPT’s integrated, easy-to-use, HIPAA compliant virtual care platform, BetterTelehealth, is now fully embedded within PromptEMR’s software solution. Patients have the option to schedule telehealth appointments directly from their desktop or mobile device using a mobile app, QR code, or website widget. The inbound patient information flows directly into PromptEMR’s system allowing clinic staff to manage those appointments from within PromptEMR’s dashboard. This embedded integration also allows clinic staff to create an outbound Telehealth appointment for a patient directly from PromptEMR’s scheduling platform without the need to log into BetterPT. This bidirectional integration offers operational efficiencies, helping to cut down administrative burden and paperwork, and a better patient experience with telehealth.

“For patients, establishing a routine with their treatments is necessary. This enhanced integration with PromptEMR will help ensure that therapists are able to provide that continuity of care, while providing greater efficiency and flexibility to clinics,” said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterPT. “Through our integrated healthcare platforms, physical therapy clinics are able to easily incorporate virtual services into their patient’s course of care ensuring the delivery of physical therapy and other types of services does not decrease, especially during these unprecedented times.”

“Physical therapy clinics are facing a number of increased challenges today, including a patient population that desires an alternative to in-person visits. We believe that telehealth is here to stay and we want to equip practices with the best possible solution to facilitate it,” said Ray Baliatico, CEO of Prompt EMR. “We are delighted to expand our partnership with BetterPT to provide a unique, integrated solution for today’s modern physical therapy practice, which allows clinics to grow their businesses by helping qualified patients find their practices, easily convert them to in-person or virtual visits, efficiently on-board and process them, and ultimately focus greater time and energy on providing quality care to patients.”



About BetterPT

BetterPT™ is a technology company, committed to facilitating access to global healthcare services and improving the patient experience by connecting the three stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem: patients, providers, and payers. With an interoperable, HIPAA compliant application and EMR compatibility, BetterPT enables patients to access preventive care through in-office, virtual, and on-demand appointments. Its unique marketplace model provides an entry-point for patients seeking physical therapy care. For more information, please visit please visit BetterPT.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About PromptEMR

PromptEMR is a fully-integrated enterprise platform that provides end-to-end business management software for the physical therapy industry. PromptEMR is an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly, click-based system that streamlines workflows for every user within a clinic, driving improved efficiency, profitability, and patient care. PromptEMR addresses online patient scheduling, electronic onboarding, in-clinic scheduling, patient management, documentation, billing, reporting, and analytics, allowing a clinic to utilize one piece of software to manage their entire business. Our mission is to allow therapists to focus on patient care rather than managing multiple legacy software systems. Prompt provides a HIPAA-compliant, web-based solution that works on any device, reducing the friction of managing a clinic. PromptEMR’s streamlined workflows enable every user within a clinic to optimize for patient experience by eliminating cumbersome data-entry, which drives higher clinic profitability. For more information, please visit www.promptemr.com