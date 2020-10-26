Striv360 Partners with Vita Healthcare Group

Vita Healthcare Group ("VITA") will use the Striv360 Kiosk Pro to proactively screen visitors, vendors and staff for COVID-19 symptoms

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striv360 announced today an addition to their portfolio of clients who are taking proactive measures to keep their facility safe from the Coronavirus. VITA, a skilled nursing organization managing 17 facilities throughout the Northeast, will now utilize the Strive360 Kiosk Pro to automate the sign-in and screening process at entrances to their senior living facilities. The Striv360 Kiosk Pro utilizes autonomous infrared technology to scan body temperatures and assess a series of questions to determine if its safe to enter.

"At VITA, the safety and security of our residents and employees is our top priority. We are implementing state-of-the-art infrared technology for all essential visitors as we are working towards full visitation for our residents and our families to screen for symptoms before allowing anyone to enter our facility," explained Gregory Strite, Director of Market Development of VITA. "Striv360 will allow us to handle any red flags in real-time, which gives us unique oversight for increased security."

"Our technology is customizable with specific risk factor questions, and communicates seamlessly to facility management alerting them instantly should a staff member or visitor require additional screening," shared Akiva Zwick, CEO of Striv360. "Our technology records and stores this crucial information in addition to general sign-in features, allowing skilled nursing and assisted living facility operators to have peace of mind about who is in their facility at all times."

The Striv360 kiosk also prompts visitors to share their experience upon leaving the facility, providing management with a true real-time look at customer experience. The technology prompts satisfied customers the share their feedback online to enable greater online consumer ratings, and with the facility to boost employee satisfaction. Dissatisfied customers can express concerns or issues right away, allowing fast resolution from management on-site.

About Striv360:

Striv360 technology is powering great experiences in over 500 facilities throughout 38 states, and is designed to automate the sign-in process for visitors, vendors, and staff at entrances to Senior Living and Skilled Nursing Facilities. In addition to offering COVID-19 screening features including infrared temperature checks, the Striv360 kiosk prompts customers to share their experience upon leaving the facility, allowing operators to get real-time insights to power great experiences. For more information, please contact sales@striv360.com or visit https://striv360.com/

About VITA Healthcare Group:

Vita Healthcare Group provides sub-acute, rehabilitative, and long-term specialty care services in the Mid-Atlantic region and is committed to providing the highest level of care and professionalism to its residents and the surrounding communities.