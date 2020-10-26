New opinion: Oct. 26

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.
See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions
|
Estate of Finstrom 2020 ND 227 Docket No.: 20190360 Filing Date: 10/26/2020 Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS Author: Crothers, Daniel John
Highlight: Undue influence is improper influence exercised over a grantor in such a way and to such an extent as to destroy his or her voluntary action by substituting for his will the will of another. The essential element in recovering under the doctrine of unjust enrichment is the receipt of a benefit by the defendant from the plaintiff which would be inequitable to retain without paying for its value. Res judicata prevents relitigation of claims that were raised, or could have been raised, in prior actions between the same parties or their privies. In an unsupervised probate, each proceeding before the court is independent of any other proceeding involving the same estate. Testamentary capacity is examined at the time a will or codicil is executed.