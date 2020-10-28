Abyde launches new educational partnership with Southern College of Optometry

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, an industry-leading, user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution, today announced it has partnered with the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) to provide HIPAA Compliance training for SCO students and faculty. Abyde continues to pave the way with revolutionary approaches to educating future providers even before graduation, streamlining and enhancing the HIPAA education provided to SCO students and further expanding Abyde's own services for educational institutions.

Abyde, focused on HIPAA compliance education and tools for independent practices, continues to enhance their services for educational institutions, creating curated HIPAA content for promising future doctors. In addition to student-specific content, Abyde is bridging the gap between clinical training and professional practice by highlighting the role HIPAA plays in clinical operations. Through this new partnership, SCO has proven their commitment to industry-leading HIPAA compliance, supplementing a successful education program with additional insight and engaging HIPAA-specific content that further prepares their students for success after graduation. As part of their collaboration, Abyde offers exclusive discounts to SCO alumni as they graduate and join the eye care workforce.

“As a leader in eye care, SCO is always looking to enhance our existing programs. Abyde has enabled SCO to use engaging remote training videos to provide comprehensive HIPAA education for our faculty and students. We’ve been able to streamline our own HIPAA compliance program, while adding valuable new ways for students to engage with important content they will need after graduation,” said Dr. Christopher Lievens, Chief of Internal Clinics at Southern College of Optometry, “Abyde has customized their training video schedule to meet our students needs and worked hand in hand with our faculty during the onboarding process.”

“Abyde truly wants to revolutionize the HIPAA compliance industry, and there’s no better place to do so than as we educate the next generation of healthcare leaders. This collaboration with Southern College of Optometry fits squarely within our mission and provides an exciting opportunity to supplement an already exceptional curriculum with real-world applications,” added Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are confident that SCO’s students will be able to take our engaging content and be better prepared to enter the eye care workforce.”

Abyde is a complete HIPAA program used by thousands of providers across the nation and covers the required Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, Business Associate Agreements, customized practice-specific policies, and more.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a software company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com or call 800.594.0883.

About Southern College of Optometry

Southern College of Optometry was established in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1932. SCO is an independent, not-for-profit institution of higher education with more than 500 students and residents from 40 states. The Eye Center at SCO serves nearly 60,000 patients annually, helping make the college one of the top in the nation for clinical optometric education. Additionally, SCO opened a second clinic, University Eye Care, on the campus of The University of Memphis in 2013, and a third clinic, FocalPoint at Crosstown Concourse, in 2017. For more information on SCO, please visit http://www.sco.edu.