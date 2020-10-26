Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The New York Best Sellers Award announced the winners of the 2020 New York Best Sellers Award for Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.

The Self-Help book by Veera Surampudi won the Gold Award with his book Explore Yourself with 100+ Keys. The Silver Award went to The Harbinger II: The Return by Jonathan Cahn in the Christian category and a Silver Award was also awarded to Sean Hannity for his book Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink under the Politics category. Lastly, the Bronze Award went to Matthew McConaughey for his memoir titled Greenlight under the Biography category.

“Congratulations to all winners and success with your literary work.”
Doug Soares
NYBSA co-founder.

An announcement was posted on the official website: https://NewYorkBestSellersAward.com. At this time all celebrations will remain virtual.

