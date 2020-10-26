Montana State Parks & Recreation Board announces October meeting via Zoom

Councils & Committees News

Mon Oct 26 08:17:44 MDT 2020

Agenda items include Somers Beach acquisition, state parks capital program project

HELENA – The Montana State Parks & Recreation Board will meet using via Zoom, on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted at stateparks.mt.gov the day of the meeting.

The Board will hear public comment and take action on the Somers Beach acquisition and state parks capital program projects. Additionally, the board will hear updates on the Missouri Headwaters State Park planning process and from the Montana State Parks Foundation.

The meeting is open to the public and public comment for items not on the agenda will also be heard. A live audio stream of the meeting will be available online at: stateparks.mt.gov.

Agenda times are approximate and best estimate only. To view the Montana State Parks & Recreation Board Agenda or for more information about agenda items, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/parksBoard.html.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks ensures meetings are fully accessible to persons with disabilities and if special accommodations are needed, please contact the Parks Division at 444-3750.

Media contact: Pat Doyle, Montana State Parks Marketing and Communications Manager, 406- 444-3818, pdoyle@mt.gov