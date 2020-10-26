VRARA’s Global Advisor, Cathy Hackl, Shortlisted as Tech Evangelist of the Year by The Women in IT Awards
Emerging tech business leader, Cathy Hackl, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2020 Tech Evangelist of the Year Award by the Women in IT Awards NY.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging technology business leader, Cathy Hackl, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2020 Tech Evangelist of the Year Awards by the Women in IT Awards New York. Hackl was recently recognized as one of the most influential women in technology by Big Think and is one of the top 10 technology voices on LinkedIn. She's part of the global board of advisors to the VR/AR Association, the global industry association for VR and AR that connects major industries with the best of the best in the fields of AR/VR.
Hackl, a leading female futurist, is one of the top female voices in the AR VR industry and is a recognized tech evangelist for augmented reality, virtual reality, and the future metaverse.
The Tech Evangelist of the Year Award recognizes a woman who has championed the use of technology within an organization and successfully managed to communicate its merits to a wider audience and is helping to establish it as a technical standard. Hackl is shortlisted for the award alongside other female tech leaders working at companies like Microsoft, Atos, Future Workplace, and others. She is the only nominee that works in the AR VR industry in this category.
The awards, now in their third year, recognize the dedication and efforts of women and allies in the tech community; with the aim to tackle the issue and redress the gender imbalance by showcasing the outstanding achievements of women in the sector and identifying new role models.
The VR/AR Association (VRARA) is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and brands in the VR and AR ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations, and promotes the services of member companies.
In 2019, Hackl launched the Cathy Hackl Women’s Scholarship in partnership with the VRARA, which provides mentorship and membership to the Association to a woman seeking to make difference in the world of VR and AR technologies. Hackl and the VRARA hope to grow the scholarship in 2021 and continue to push for a more inclusive tech sector.
The Women in IT Awards New York will be awarded on October 29.
