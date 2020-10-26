Lt. Governor Hosts Training Session for International Economic Ambassadors

Office Activity Update - October 15, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted a virtual training session for members of his International Economic Ambassadors program in partnership with Katherine Therieau, Director of International Trade Programs at Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. Therieau provided attendees with an overview of the programs and economic missions that her department is engaging in over the next few months.

Several of the ambassadors in attendance are currently doing business around the world. One of the newest members, Pamela Bahtia of Artistic Images, helps individuals in other countries to export the products they make to help their villages.

Anyone interested in joining the International Economic Ambassadors can call the Lt. Governor's Office at (401) 222-2371.