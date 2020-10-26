McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Glocester

Office Activity Update - October 6, 2020

As part of his statewide Restore RI Small Business Tour, Lt. Governor Dan McKee recently visited Main Street in Chepachet to speak with a number of small business owners about the economic impact of COVID-19. He was accompanied by Town Council President Buster Steere and members of the Glocester Business Association.

Many small business owners expressed frustration with the state's Restore RI small business grant program. Lt. Governor McKee provided information and offered assistance to anyone who had difficulty navigating the grant application.

The Lt. Governor launched the Restore RI Small Business Tour in response to recent news that nearly $40M in funding is still available to small business owners through the state's small business grant program.