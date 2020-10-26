Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,172 in the last 365 days.

McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Glocester

Office Activity Update - October 6, 2020

As part of his statewide Restore RI Small Business Tour, Lt. Governor Dan McKee recently visited Main Street in Chepachet to speak with a number of small business owners about the economic impact of COVID-19. He was accompanied by Town Council President Buster Steere and members of the Glocester Business Association.

Many small business owners expressed frustration with the state's Restore RI small business grant program. Lt. Governor McKee provided information and offered assistance to anyone who had difficulty navigating the grant application.

The Lt. Governor launched the Restore RI Small Business Tour in response to recent news that nearly $40M in funding is still available to small business owners through the state's small business grant program.

You just read:

McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Glocester

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.