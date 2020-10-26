McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Burrillville

Office Activity Update - September 22, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee visited several small businesses in Burrillville as part of his statewide Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour. The Lt. Governor launched the tour to check in on local businesses and highlight millions of dollars available to them through the state's Restore RI grant program. Many business owners were not aware of the grant program and others applied but were deemed ineligible for various reasons.

Business owners showed the Lt. Governor how they've been operating during COVID-19. Cow's Tail Deli created picnic-like outdoor seating area to enable guests to order and dine outside. Bravo Brewing is using heaters for their outdoor patio and continues to seek ways to improve their outdoor capabilities as long as the weather permits. Electronic World, which opened during the pandemic, has seen a steady stream of clients due to the computer needs of those working remotely.

The Lt. Governor will continue to visit all 39 Rhode Island cities and towns to understand the needs of small businesses and offer them support.