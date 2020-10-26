McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Woonsocket

Office Activity Update - October 16, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee visited small businesses in Woonsocket as part of his statewide Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour, an effort to spread the word about millions of dollars in grants available to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Lt. Governor visited the Gym, LLC, where they've expanded into the parking lot to host outdoor classes for members. The Lt. Governor also met the team at Me Too Preschool where they discussed the difficulties they face due to a 70% drop in enrollment. Kay's Restaurant also gave the Lt. Governor a tour of their new igloo pods that safely enclose guests in the outdoor dining section of their parking lot.

All small business owners on the tour were concerned about what the future holds and wanted more information about updates to the state's Restore RI grant program. Lt. Governor McKee stressed to business owners that more than $40 million is still available to small businesses and he encouraged each to apply as soon as possible.