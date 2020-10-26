SAVE THE DATE - Thank You Small Business's Virtual Celebration Event
Join Us to celebrate small business owners resiliency in 2020, against all odds! We are giving away cash gifts, tangible resources, fun experiences and more!
Small business owners are significant contributors to their families, their teams, their communities, and the economy. And yet, being a small business owner is often a thankless job.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been an incredibly tough year for small business owners. They have had to pivot, adapt and innovate in their business, all the while dealing with the same kind of personal challenges we are all facing around keeping a strong mindset while social -distancing, supporting loved ones, and staying healthy and safe during COVID. It is time to celebrate and recognize the incredible resiliency and contribution of small business owners in 2020, despite all odds.
Carissa Reiniger, Founder
And so, we want to officially invite everyone, everywhere to save the date, mark your calendar and join us on December 4th, 2020, at 2 pm EST for a Virtual Thank You Small Business Celebration!
During the event, we will:
- Be giving away Thank You Prizes to outstanding small business owners, including no-strings-attached cash gifts, tangible resources to help them grow their business, as well as fun experiences. Our TY gifts are primarily funded by our TYSB Merch Challenge - more on that below!
- Give all live attendees a live sneak peek and early access to our TYSB Emag Special Edition;
- Give out shout outs to specific small business owners that are doing amazing things right now, giving them center stage to talk about their work and, hopefully, score some new clients!
To learn more and confirm your attendance to the TYSB Celebration Event, CLICK HERE!
"Small business owners are significant contributors to their families, their teams, their communities, and the economy. And yet, being a small business owner is often a thankless job." Says Carissa Reiniger, Founder of Silver Lining's Global Movement, Thank You Small Business. "TYSB's entire mission is to, quite literally, say THANK YOU to all of you small business owners out there who have sacrificed security for passion, who work tirelessly to make payroll, who are the first to volunteer for your community and who, by your efforts, make the world a better place for all of us."
In the meantime, we want to challenge all of you, whether you are a small business owner, supporter, or advocate, to BUY TYSB Merch; WEAR it Proudly, AND SHARE it on social using the hashtag #tysmallbiz to show your support of small business. Rest assured in knowing that 100% of the profit from your purchase will be re-distributed and contribute to a deserving small business getting the credit, support, gifts, and celebration they deserve for all that they do for their families, teams, communities, and the economy! To buy, wear and share your small business love, VISIT OUR TYSB SHOP!
