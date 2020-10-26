SAVE THE DATE - Thank You Small Business's Virtual Celebration Event

Silver Lining's Global Movement - Thank You Small Business TYSB Celebration Event RSVP Thank You SmallBusiness Public Merch Challenge

Join Us to celebrate small business owners resiliency in 2020, against all odds! We are giving away cash gifts, tangible resources, fun experiences and more!

Small business owners are significant contributors to their families, their teams, their communities, and the economy. And yet, being a small business owner is often a thankless job.” — Carissa Reiniger, Founder