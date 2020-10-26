Two Weekend Rescues on Mount Monadnock

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 October 26, 2020

Hiker Rescued from White Dot Trail, Mt. Monadnock

Jaffrey, NH – On October 24, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker in distress on the White Dot Trail in the town of Jaffrey. The victim, 28-year-old Annie Barrows of Byfield, Massachusetts, was hiking solo down the White Dot trail after summiting Mt. Monadnock when she slipped on the decent, causing a lower leg injury. Barrows had a hiking companion nearby who was alerted to the incident. This injury prevented her from continuing under her own power causing her to call 911.

Monadnock State Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Conservation Officers and other hikers responded to assist the hiker. The carryout completed at roughly 6:00 p.m. Barrows was transported by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance to receive medical attention.

This marks the second major rescue effort on Monadnock this weekend. Trail conditions throughout the state are incredibly slippery due to the fallen leaves and recent precipitation. New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to plan ahead and take extra time to complete hikes this time of year. As daylight dwindles and cold temperatures reach the state, poor preparation and poor planning drastically increase the potential for life-threatening situations. Also, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.

Hiker Rescued from Pumpelly Trail, Mt. Monadnock

Dublin, NH – At approximately 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker in distress on the Pumpelly Trail roughly 2 miles from the trailhead. The victim, 43-year-old Sonya McKnight of Belmont, Massachusetts, was hiking solo down the Pumpelly Trail after summiting Mt. Monadnock when she slipped on the decent, causing a lower leg injury. This injury prevented her from continuing under her own power causing her to call 911. Once McKnight was located on the Pumpelly Trail, a rescue effort was organized.

Monadnock State Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Conservation Officers, and other hikers responded to assist the hiker. The carryout took several hours and was completed at roughly 11:15 p.m. McKnight did not utilize the aid of an ambulance and was transported to the hospital by a companion.

As fall turns to winter-like conditions, New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers that many of the state’s trails are now covered in leaves, and with the recent rains, trails have become treacherously slippery. Always plan ahead and plan for winter-like conditions at higher altitudes. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment. Also, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.