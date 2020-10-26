Adult Operator Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton Conservation Officer Robert Mancini 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 October 26, 2020

Dummer, NH – On Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m., Law Enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover. The incident was first reported to have occurred somewhere in the Success Pond Trail System, possibly on the Black Strap Road Trail, but an exact location was unknown. The calling party was a passing rider and they had to ride several miles from the scene of the incident to find cellular service so that a call to 911 could be made. As a result of not having specific information regarding the exact location of the incident, first responders from the Berlin Fire Department, Milan Fire Department, as well as EMS personnel from Berlin EMS and Milan and Dummer Ambulance were all requested to respond.

While attempting to locate the scene, Conservation Officers came upon the injured operator at the junction of Bog Brook Road and Black Strap Road. Once on scene, Law Enforcement personnel rendered aid and identified the adult operator as Marie Gordon, a 61-year-old female, from St. Albans, Vermont. According the operator, she had lost control of the ATV while traveling downhill and subsequently rolled over. After the incident, the operator was able to drive the ATV several miles in an effort to seek medical attention.

Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the ATV, slid off the trail, and subsequently rolled over. Gordon was riding with friends, who were riding together in a separate Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) when the incident occurred. Gordon was evaluated for her injuries by EMS personnel and was ultimately transported by Milan and Dummer Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment. The operator was wearing both a helmet and eye protection at the time of the incident, which likely contributed to the injuries not being more severe. Operator inattention is believed to be the primary contributing factor. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the incident.