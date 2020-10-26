National Academy of Medicine selects OpsisDx for Co-development of a Urine-based Diagnostic for Parkinson’s Disease
We are excited about our work to enhance the ability of the OpsisDx(TM) technology to detect Parkinson’s disease and have a shot at fulfilling this unmet need”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Global Grand Challenge has awarded a grant to develop Entopsis’ OpsisDx(TM) platform for detecting Parkinson’s disease using skin swabs or urine. This effort is driven by Entopsis’ scientific and clinical collaborators at Singapore’s Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL) and National Neuroscience Institute (NNI).
— Tong-Wey Koh
This research has the potential to expand the use of OpsisDx(TM) beyond oncology and infectious diseases, where the technology has proven capable of distinguishing patient populations. Preliminary studies with OpsisDx(TM) in the United States show promising results in identifying people with and without neurodegenerative disorders.
The collaboration with TLL and NNI seeks to expand on previous work and develop a clinically impactful and cost-effective diagnostic test for this debilitating disease. Entopsis’ collaborators have particular disease-specific insights and capabilities that will be critical to accomplish this goal in a timely fashion. The resulting test is likely to be initially offered in Singapore and the United States of America if the test demonstrates clinical utility.
Entopsis is a research and development company which developed OpsisDx(TM), a diagnostic platform capable of identifying numerous medical conditions through fast, low-cost bio-molecular profiling of people’s urine with the assistance of machine learning.
TLL is one of Asia’s preeminent research organizations in the life sciences, with over 240 researchers, access to the latest research equipment and talent from over 20 nationalities.
National Neuroscience Institute is Singapore’s national and regional specialist center for conditions of the brain, spine, nerves and muscles. NNI offers treatment for over 20 subspecialties, including stroke, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, brain tumor and brain injury.
“Clinical diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is only 80% accurate, which presents a great challenge for treatment and drug trials for the disease; an objective, non-invasive diagnostic method will be transformative. We are excited about our work to enhance the ability of the OpsisDx(TM) technology to detect Parkinson’s disease and have a shot at fulfilling this unmet need”, said Tong-Wey Koh, Ph.D., a Principal Investigator of TLL.
“We are excited to work closely with the team at Singapore and see this collaboration as the first of many international joint efforts”, said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., CEO of Entopsis.
About Entopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011 to pursue the simple idea that an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular profiles can be clinically and scientifically useful. The company is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and exploring new areas lacking accurate diagnostics. For more information, please visit http://www.Entopsis.com/
About Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory
Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL), established in 2002, is a beneficiary of Temasek Trust and is affiliated with the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University. The research institute has about 240 researchers from 21 different nationalities and its vision is to build a preeminent organization of global talent to undertake bio-molecular science research and applications to benefit people in Asia and beyond. For more information, please visit http://www.tll.org.sg/
About National Neuroscience Institute
National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) was established in 1999 and is Singapore’s leading institution for conditions related to the brain, spine, nerves and muscles. It operates out of two main campuses and four partner hospitals. NNI has strong clinical services and multi-disciplinary programs, with the largest neurosurgical department in the country. For more information, please visit https://www.nni.com.sg/
Obdulio Piloto
Entopsis
info@entopsis.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn