NX Prenatal Announces Publication of First Trimester Exosome Liquid Biopsy Test Data for Preeclampsia Risk
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. (“NX Prenatal”) today announced the publication of new data demonstrating that exosome-associated protein biomarkers derived from first trimester maternal plasma are key in predicting the overall risk of developing Preeclampsia, and further indicate the ability to identify distinct subtypes of pathophysiology and predict severity of clinical presentation among Preeclampsia patients. The peer-reviewed study of asymptomatic pregnant subjects was published in Scientific Reports and was conducted together with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The company’s NeXosome® Platform, which integrates exosome derived biomarkers and AI technology, has previously been utilized to establish first trimester biomarker panels for Spontaneous Preterm Birth risk.
“This new study expands the possibilities to not only identify women at risk early in pregnancy for the two medical conditions of highest unmet need, but to then also hone in on particular pathways and sub-etiologies that can provide meaningful data regarding treatment alternatives to physicians and to drug developers,” said Thomas McElrath, MD, PhD, the Principal Investigator of the study. Dr. McElrath also serves as attending physician in the Division of Maternal Medicine at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.
In the article entitled “Late First Trimester Circulating Microparticle Proteins Predict the Risk of Preeclampsia <35 Weeks and Suggest Phenotypic Differences Among Affected Cases,” the authors reported identification of a biomarker panel measured at week 10-12 of gestation demonstrating statistically significant performance in characterizing Preeclampsia cases from normal, healthy term pregnancies. Further, two important clusters among the Preeclampsia cases were identified, one enriched for platelet degranulation and blood coagulation pathways and the other for complement and immune response-associated pathways (all corrected p<0.001). Patients in the second cluster demonstrated a more severe clinical presentation of Preeclampsia (lower gestational age at delivery, increased protein excretion, more extreme laboratory derangement, and marginally increased diastolic pressure). As in many disease states in contemporary medicine, this type of molecular distinction gained early in pregnancy may lead to tailored treatment paths for women at increased risk of Preeclampsia and to improved clinical outcomes for the mother and child.
Nearly 76,000 mothers and 500,000 babies worldwide lose their lives to Preeclampsia each year. This life threatening complication is a well known unmet clinical need and this type of research is key to improving outcomes for mothers and babies.
About NX Prenatal
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work in novel exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary NeXosome® platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, preeclampsia and other adverse outcomes. For more information, please visit www.nxprenatal.com.
