Family Entertainment Centers Market to Garner $40.81 Billion by 2025, Explore How?
Increase in disposable income, availability of diversified gaming & entertainment options are expected to propel the growth of the global FEC market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market accounted for $18.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $40.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the period from 2018 to 2025. Rise in disposable income, availability of diversified gaming & entertainment options, surge in preference for indoor entertainment are the major drivers of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. However, availability of home gaming and mobile devices, high initial cost, and surge in ticket prices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The families with children (9-12) segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period as more than 60% of visitors to family/indoor entertainment centers are school-aged. However, the teenagers (13-19) segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing about 45% of the total market share, owing to rise in popularity of arcade games and thrill of amusement parks among teenagers. The report includes analysis of other segments such as families with children (0-8), young adults (20-25), and adults (Ages 25+).
The 1 to 10 acres segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing nearly one-third of the total market, owing to the presence of a large number of FEC's whose size ranges between the 1 to 10 acres. However, the 10001 to 20000 sq. ft segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of local audience and increase in number of key players that are developing FECs. The report also includes analysis of other segments such as up to 5000 sq. ft, 5001 to 10000 sq. ft, 20001 to 40000 sq. ft, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres.
The report includes the study of the key market players in the industry, such as Dave & Buster's, Cinergy Entertainment, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, Lucky Strike Entertainment, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., CEC Entertainment, Inc., KidZania, The Walt Disney Company, FunCity, and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
