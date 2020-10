Humidity Sensor Market Size to Hit $11.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 14.2% CAGR

Humidity Sensor Market - AMR

Surge in adoption of IoT and AI in electronics drive the global humidity sensor market.

Surge in adoption of IoT and AI in electronics drive the global humidity sensor market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for small-sized humidity sensors, increase in installation of personal weather stations, growth in automobile sector, and surge in adoption of IoT and AI in electronics drive the global humidity sensor market. However, need of improvement in technical specifications of humidity sensor restrains the market growth. On the other hand, development of vertical farming and precise farming create new opportunities in the coming years.According to the report, the global humidity sensor market garnered $4.0 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $11.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1708 The relative segment to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast periodBased on product, the relative segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global humidity sensor market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to operational simplicity and wide range of applications of relative humidity sensors. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the absolute segment throughout the forecast period.COVID-19 ScenarioThe global lockdown due to novel coronavirus has impacted global supply chain. Various countries are taking initiative and providing financial support to their domestic market players in order to help them strengthening their market position.There will be a growing demand for humidity sensors from healthcare sector, as all countries are currently focusing and investing high to improve healthcare facilities.Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1708 The digital segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast periodBased on type, the digital segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly three-fifths of the global humidity sensor market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of IoT devices. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the analog segment throughout the forecast period.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominant by 2027Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than half of the global humidity sensor market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in technological innovations in the automotive industry. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the regions such as Europe, and LAMEA.Access Full Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/humidity-sensor-market Leading market playersAmphenol Advanced SensorsGuangzhou Aosong Electronics Co., Ltd.Honeywell International Inc.Laird ConnectivityMichell InstrumentsRenesas Electronics CorporationSchneider ElectricSensirion AG SwitzerlandTE ConnectivityTexas Instruments IncorporatedRelated Reports:

