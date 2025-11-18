Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Report - Expansive Coverage on the Profit Sources

Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, by End-User Industry

Growing R&D expenditure, new product developments, and the entry of emerging players are strengthening the competitive landscape.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in investments in research and development, the entry of new market participants, continuous product innovation, technological advancements, and effective resource allocation are key factors driving the growth of the global carry handle adhesive tapes market . Intensifying competition among industry players aimed at expanding regional footprints and customer bases further accelerates market expansion.Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled "Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market by Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Others), by Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Radiation-Based, UV Cured, Electronic Beam Cured), by End-User Industry (Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Medical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031)." According to the study, the global carry handle adhesive tapes industry was valued at $233.49 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $414.33 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2203 Prime Determinants of Growth:Growing R&D expenditure, new product developments, and the entry of emerging players are strengthening the competitive landscape. Increasing consumer purchasing power driven by rising disposable incomes is also contributing to higher demand across packaging and related industries, creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.Segment Insights:-Rubber Segment to Lead by 2031:- Based on type, the rubber segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global share. Rubber-based adhesives are favored for their high initial adhesion, strong shear performance, and moderate temperature resistance.- Meanwhile, the acrylic segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2031, owing to its superior moisture resistance and ability to withstand temperature fluctuations, UV exposure, and harsh environmental conditions.Hot Melt Technology to Maintain Lead:- By technology, the hot melt segment held over two-fifths of the market share in 2021 due to its ease of processing and compatibility with a wide range of materials.- The UV cured segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, supported by its ability to offer fast curing, enhanced design flexibility, and improved performance characteristics.Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront- In 2021, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market, contributing more than two-fifths of global revenue. The region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The rapid expansion of industries such as packaging, electronics, and construction continues to propel demand for carry handle adhesive tapes across the region.Key Market Players:- Airmaster Adhesive Tapes- Boston Tapes Commercial Srl- Logo tape GmbH & Co. KG- 3M- NRG Tapes- Supertape- Alimac Srl- Tesa SE- VENERA D.O.O- Davik Industries𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carry-handle-adhesive-tapes-market/purchase-options

