PINK Prosecco is about to hit the UK

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a long time coming, but UK Prosecco lovers are popping their corks with excitement as Pink Prosecco launches for the first time this November.

This latest innovation in sparkling wine has been centuries in the making, but this exclusive product will be the first of its kind to be made available in the UK.

OK, so here’s the sitch. Whilst bubbles lovers may have sipped on other sparkling rosé wines, the Italian government first approved the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé in May this year, and some of the first bottles will be available to buy online just in time for Christmas from PINK Prosecco.

Hype among fizz fans has reached rarely seen levels of giddiness, and this November, PINK Prosecco will finally unveil the very first bottles of this vibrant pink sparkling wine to Prosecco fans across the UK. Given the nation already gets through more bubbles each year than any other country on Earth, it’s likely that this one will sell out quickly.

PINK Prosecco DOC Rosé is a blend of 100% pure Glera & Pinot Noir grapes. It is made by some of the finest winemakers in Treviso, in a winery owned by the Vice-President of the Prosecco Council - guaranteeing the best quality. The pink fizz spends at least 14 weeks in the tanks to ensure a magnificent perlage, fruity nose, delicious flavour - and a dazzling pink hue.

What makes it pink?

Like the Prosecco the nation is used to, rosé Prosecco must still be produced from a majority of Pure Glera grapes, but it also includes 10-15% of the red Pinot Noir variety of grapes to achieve its pink hue.