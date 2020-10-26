Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has launched Axios Inspires Foundation

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has launched the Axios Inspires Foundation. A Service Disabled Veteran Owned Operated Business (SDVOB) and Non-Profit to assist with providing resources for their Homeless Veteran and Suicide Awareness Initiatives. The Axios Inspires Foundation Mission and Vision are to support the community and military veterans through their outreach and logistical efforts. The Axios Inspires Foundation supports organizations such as Off-Road Outreach (Homeless Veteran Outreach, Veggies For Vets and, Adventure Therapy) and Through Tragedy, Comes Light Organization (Parking Lot Dedications for Fallen Veteran Heroes, Man 22 Suicide Awareness Run, and Logistical Support for the Veteran Community.)

The Foundation's future goals are to build houses throughout the nation to help Homeless Veterans transition from the street and to be processed through the VA or private health care system, extend our Veggie for Veterans program (building vegetable gardens for the homeless to provide a sustainable solution for healthy food choices), Man 22 Suicide Prevention Run (Bringing Awareness to the high-level of suicides amongst the Military and Veteran population) and their Fallen Veteran and First Responder Parking Lot dedications.

About

Our Mission: Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) strives each day in creating an atmosphere of respect, maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards, being faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to us, assisting our clients in achieving their desired outcomes, and having a positive influence on all of whom come in contact with our firm. At Axios Investigations (AIF), we are prepared to provide a full range of services in risk mitigation, consultation, and investigative services. Ranging from private individuals, government agencies and corporate clients across the nation and worldwide.

http://www.axiosinvestigations.com

