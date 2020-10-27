Reshoring Institute Announces Reshoring Readiness Assessment
Helping companies determine their readiness and appetite for reshoring
The Reshoring Institute recognizes that every company is unique, so we consider many aspects of a business including its current operations, potential alternatives, and its strategic direction.”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reshoring Institute (www.ReshoringINstitute.org) has announced its Reshoring Readiness Assessment to help companies determine their readiness and appetite for reshoring. This assessment is a multi-faceted approach to evaluating business needs against many global manufacturing options.
— Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, the Reshoring Institute
Rethinking where to source or manufacture is a big step for any company and must be completely and carefully examined. Often, a company does not have the expertise or resources to do this on their own. This low-cost assessment can kick-start reshoring projects.
“The Reshoring Institute recognizes that every company is unique, so we consider many aspects of a business including its current operations, potential alternatives, and its strategic direction as defined by the company’s leadership team,” said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute. “Our Reshoring Readiness Assessment will help a company determine potential savings, speed to market, product innovation, and cost-effectiveness.”
The Reshoring Readiness Assessment is conducted over a 3-5-day period starting with a series of interviews conducted with company stakeholders."
The Reshoring Institute consultants review key costs, plus operational, financial, and supply chain performance information. The Reshoring Institute uses a comprehensive series of diagnostic questions to determine the current state of a company’s global manufacturing and supply chain strategies and processes. Each response is scored and aggregated into one of our 10-point evaluation dimensions. The scores are then benchmarked against other companies, and a final report and roadmap are delivered.
Detailed information about the Reshoring Readiness AssessmentTM can be found here: https://reshoringinstitute.org/reshoring-readiness-assessment/
For more information or to sign up for an assessment, contact us at info@ReshoringInstitute.org
About the Reshoring Institute:
The Reshoring Institute, a 501c3 non-profit organization, offers free, downloadable research from its website, created and curated by graduate student interns from the University of San Diego, Santa Clara University, University of Southern California, St. Louis University, Rutgers University, University of Arkansas, Texas Christian Univesity, and the University of Kentucky. We also offer personalized consulting assistance at reasonable fees. The Institute’s mission is to provide research and support for companies bringing manufacturing and services back to America and to educate student interns about the business of manufacturing. For more information, contact Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, at rcoates@ReshoringInstitute.org
Rosemary Coates
Reshoring Institute
+1 408-605-8867
email us here
About the Reshoring Institute