Oxford Angel Fund Announces Fund II
Investing in Early-Stage Companies with Oxford educated founders.PALO ALTO, CA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oxford Angel Fund, the leading angel investing fund investing in early-stage companies with Oxford founders, announced the initial closing of its second fund, which will deploy up to $5 million in capital with a commitment to supporting Oxford founders.
Neil Wolff, co-founder and general partner of Oxford Angel Fund, joins other Oxford alumni and members of the Oxford Entrepreneurs Network as an investor in Fund II. “The Oxford entrepreneurial landscape is evolving rapidly through initiatives within the University of Oxford and the broader alumni community. As the leading angel investing fund within this ecosystem we are investing in some of the brightest minds, making new technologies and solutions a reality.”
The University of Oxford has an 800-year history of innovation, with students, faculty, and alumni bringing world-changing research to market across many fields, including vaccines, regenerative medicine, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and the internet. Over the past 10 years the Oxford entrepreneurial ecosystem has generated spinouts and startups at an increasing rate, producing several Oxford unicorns and IPOs. The Oxford Angel Fund was launched in 2016 to seize the opportunity to invest in early-stage ventures with Oxford-educated founders, from pre-seed to series A.
"Fund I was a prototype Fund that demonstrated our investing model. The Fund I portfolio includes companies from a broad range of industries including healthcare, financial services, sports sponsorship and textiles, with over 40% women founders" says Paula Skokowski, co-founder and general partner of the Oxford Angel Fund. “As a Fund we are committed to diversity in our portfolio.”
The Oxford Angel Fund will continue its investment thesis in Fund II, investing in brilliant entrepreneurs, developing creative solutions to tackle hard problems, and building businesses that focus on positively impacting people’s lives. The Fund collaborates closely with the Oxford Entrepreneurs Network, comprising over 2,000 members in five U.S. regions and in London, for deal flow, due diligence by industry experts, accessible mentors and advisors, and features a platform on which founders can promote their ventures. In addition the Fund collaborates with the broader Oxford entrepreneurial ecosystem including the Oxford Foundry, Saïd Business School, Enterprising Oxford, Oxford University Innovation (OUI) and Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI).
The initial closing of Fund II, which is limited to Oxford alumni in the U.S., was oversubscribed. Fund II will remain open to additional qualifying investors until the Fund achieves its planned maximum size of $5M. The Fund continues to actively seek Oxford alumni accredited investors in the U.S..
Fund II offers its investors many benefits:
Diverse, risk-reduced and low-cost portfolio
• 25 to 30 investments in companies across a range of industries, built over 2 to 3 years
• Active portfolio-building during and after the global pandemic, which can multiply returns
• Follow-on investments in Fund I companies – early stage startups with market traction, products and revenues
• Strong deal pipeline, with many companies already seeking opportunities to pitch Fund II
• Low operating costs, with no annual fees and minimal expenses
An opportunity to connect with entrepreneurial Oxonians
• Participating in pitches and due diligence
• Mentoring leading-edge companies led by Oxonians
• Networking with other Oxford alumni participating in the Fund
Interested U.S. accredited investors should contact managers@oxfordangelfund.com for further information on investing.
About Oxford Angel Fund
The Oxford Angel Fund is the leading angel investment fund investing in early-stage ventures with Oxford-educated founders. Open to accredited investors in the U.S. who have an Oxford affiliation, the Oxford Angel Fund offers a low cost, simple way for Oxford Alumni to participate in angel investing. The Oxford Angel Fund collaborates closely with the Oxford Entrepreneurs Network, a large, rapidly growing, global community of Oxford alumni, with more than 2000 members. The Fund’s General Partner is managed by Max Bonjean, Cameron Turner, Paula Skokowski and Neil Wolff, supported by Venture Associates Charlie Cheesman, Austin Hwang, and Delcho Ivanov, all graduates of the University of Oxford. For more information about the Oxford Angel Fund, please visit www.oxfordangelfund.com
