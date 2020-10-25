Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Scheduled for ACL Reconstruction Surgery Next Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the next step of his rehab from the devastating knee injury that ended his season, Saquon Barkley joins. According to Andrea Kremer of the NFL Network, Barkley is set for ACL replacement surgery next week and physicians are optimistic he will be fit for training camp. Barkley's surgery involved a delay and before the repair could begin, the strained MCL he had sustained on his right knee needed to recover. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Barkley 's operation with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles is tentatively planned for Oct. 29.

On Thursday night, the New York Giants' star running back could be seen in good spirits, rooting up in a suite at Lincoln Financial Field for his team as they fought the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a sight for sore eyes in New York, considering Barkley was all smiles.

In Week 2, Barkley suffered the season-ending injury that marred Joe Judge's prospect of uplifting a young Giants squad as a mentor in his first year. It was a huge blow to a career for Barkley that is just getting off, but the third year back has already demonstrated an assertive attempt to rebound quickly from injury.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 of last season but managed to get back on the field ahead of time, missing only a month. For this ACL injury and surgery becoming even more difficult and all that more serious, though, hopes can be tempered for Barkley 's return, and the comeback will be carefully mapped out as the Giants prepare to recover one of the premier running backs of the league.

