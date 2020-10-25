Ray Charles has one more concert in Africa
Legendary entertainer Ray Charles joins time capsule in Africa to commemorate 400 years of African American History
The President of Equatorial Guinea felt it was more fitting to have the ceremony on the mainland”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and a resident of Flushing, Queens, ended his two-week visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea recently.
— H.E. Anatolio Ndong Mba, Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to United Nations
Mooney hand-delivered a time capsule to commemorate the 400 years of African American History to H.E. Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
The time capsule will be buried in the new administrative capital called the City of Peace.
The City of Peace is located in the province of Djibloho on the mainland. It's in the heart of the Equatorial forest, and home to the Afro American University of Central Africa.
Earlier plans called for the time capsule burial in Malabo, which is one of the islands for Equatorial Guinea.
The time capsule included a soundtrack of the legendary soul musician Ray Charles, who was portrayed by Jamie Foxx in the Oscar-winning biopic called Ray. The score was composed by Breyon Prescott and Craig Armstrong.
The album won a Grammy Award and was nominated by The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA Award) for Best Film Music. The CD was purchased with a gift card donated by Barnes and Noble for Don Victor Mooney's first transatlantic rowing attempt.
For his performance in Ray, Foxx won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Another CD donated directly by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Church for the same row, called 'This Is Your House' by Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir joined the time capsule.
Other items included artifacts, photos, letters, books, rocks, jewelry, coins, music, citations, journals, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton.
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project year-long commemoration was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.
On his fourth try, Mooney became the first African American to row from Africa to New York's Brooklyn Bridge. His boat christened the Spirit of Malabo was sponsored by the government of Equatorial Guinea, with the personal support of H.E. Obiang Ngema Mbasogo, Head of State.
Mooney's mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing, in memory of his brother that died from AIDS.
On the net:
www.hr1242resilience.com
Hashtags: #400years, #Resilience, #Faith, #Healing, #Partnership, #EquatorialGuinea, #GuineaEcuatorial, #ExtremeFaith, #BrooklynTabernacle, #RayCharles, #Malabo, #Djibloho, #CityOfPeace, #CiudadDeLaPaz, #TheAcademy, #Oscars, #GRAMMYs
