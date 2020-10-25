Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Shaftsbury- DUI Drug Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#:                                  20B303494

TROOPER:                           SERGEANT LUKE HALL                    

STATION:                             SHAFTSBURY                 

CONTACT#:                        (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME:                        10/25/20 – 0027 HOURS

LOCATION:                          WATER STREET, NORTH BENNINGTON, VT

 

VIOLATION:                        DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS (DUI DRUGS)

                                                                                                               

ACCUSED:                           CHRISTOPHER L DAUGHERTY 

AGE:                                      34

CITY:                                      POWNAL, VERMONT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 25, 2020, at approximately 0027 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Water Street in North Bennington (VT) for an observed moving and vehicle equipment violation.  

 

The operator was identified as Christopher Daugherty, age 34, of Pownal (VT). 

 

During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of potential drug impairment.  After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, Daugherty was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs.  Daugherty was subsequently transported back to the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was further evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). 

 

At the conclusion of processing, Daugherty was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and released with a citation.  Daugherty is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on December 21, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

DAUGHERTY MUG SHOT ATTACHED

 

COURT DATE: DECEMBER 21, 2020 AT 0815 HOURS                                         

COURT:  BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION

PHOTOS: YES

FINGER PRINTS: YES

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

