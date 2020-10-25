VSP Shaftsbury- DUI Drug Arrest
CASE#: 20B303494
TROOPER: SERGEANT LUKE HALL
STATION: SHAFTSBURY
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/25/20 – 0027 HOURS
LOCATION: WATER STREET, NORTH BENNINGTON, VT
VIOLATION: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS (DUI DRUGS)
ACCUSED: CHRISTOPHER L DAUGHERTY
AGE: 34
CITY: POWNAL, VERMONT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 25, 2020, at approximately 0027 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Water Street in North Bennington (VT) for an observed moving and vehicle equipment violation.
The operator was identified as Christopher Daugherty, age 34, of Pownal (VT).
During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of potential drug impairment. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, Daugherty was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs. Daugherty was subsequently transported back to the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was further evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
At the conclusion of processing, Daugherty was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and released with a citation. Daugherty is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on December 21, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.
DAUGHERTY MUG SHOT ATTACHED
COURT DATE: DECEMBER 21, 2020 AT 0815 HOURS
COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION
PHOTOS: YES
FINGER PRINTS: YES
