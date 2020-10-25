VSP Shaftsbury- DUI Drug Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303494

TROOPER: SERGEANT LUKE HALL

STATION: SHAFTSBURY

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/25/20 – 0027 HOURS

LOCATION: WATER STREET, NORTH BENNINGTON, VT

VIOLATION: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS (DUI DRUGS)

ACCUSED: CHRISTOPHER L DAUGHERTY

AGE: 34

CITY: POWNAL, VERMONT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 25, 2020, at approximately 0027 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Water Street in North Bennington (VT) for an observed moving and vehicle equipment violation.

The operator was identified as Christopher Daugherty, age 34, of Pownal (VT).

During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of potential drug impairment. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, Daugherty was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs. Daugherty was subsequently transported back to the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was further evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

At the conclusion of processing, Daugherty was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and released with a citation. Daugherty is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on December 21, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT DATE: DECEMBER 21, 2020 AT 0815 HOURS

COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION

