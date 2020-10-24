Offender Missing from ELC Residence

Offender Missing from Extending the Limits of Confinement Residence

RALEIGH - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who walked away from his residential location. The offender had been participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative. His ELC staus was revoked due to a pending felony charge.

Charles J. Williams (#0439791) is a 48-year-old white male with red hair, hazel eyes and standing 5’9” tall. He has numerous tattoos on his arms, hands, back, stomach and right leg. Williams was serving an active sentence for two counts of Habitual Breaking & Entering and seven counts of Felony Breaking & Entering and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. He had a projected release date of Nov. 29, 2020. His ELC location was Ash, in Brunswick County.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for Williams and an escape warrant is pending. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC at the following web links:

https://www.ncdps.gov/blog/2020/09/24/elc-reducing-prison-population-lower-risk-covid-19

https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-info-covid-19#ELCFAQ

###